Dybala doesn't commit to Juve future
After praising Argentine teammate Lionel Messi, Juventus striker Paulo Dybala says he does not know where his club future lies
After praising Argentine teammate Lionel Messi, Juventus striker Paulo Dybala says he does not know where his club future lies
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more