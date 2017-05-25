Embarassing own goal from Santa Fe's Lopez
Javier Lopez scored an unfortunate own goal to help The Strongest equalise against Santa Fe in the Copa Libertadores.
Javier Lopez scored an unfortunate own goal to help The Strongest equalise against Santa Fe in the Copa Libertadores.
MLB $4.5K Guaranteed [$450 to 1st]
264/1,023 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,369 Prizes | Starts
MLB Yahoo Cup Round 8 [$200 Freeroll]
43,092/1,000,000 Entries | £0 Entry
£150 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
45/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,743 Prizes | Starts