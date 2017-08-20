Emotional Neymar in tears during minute's silence for Barcelona attack
An emotional Neymar was in tears during a minute's silence for the Barcelona terrorist attacks before PSG's home fixture against Toulouse.
An emotional Neymar was in tears during a minute's silence for the Barcelona terrorist attacks before PSG's home fixture against Toulouse.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more