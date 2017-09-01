England new boy Harry Maguire 'looked up to Terry and Ferdinand'
Harry Maguire talks about how he looked up to former England captains Rio Ferdinand and John Terry and even draws comparisions between him and Ferdinand
Harry Maguire talks about how he looked up to former England captains Rio Ferdinand and John Terry and even draws comparisions between him and Ferdinand
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more