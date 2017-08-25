EPL in words - week 3 preview
Arsene Wenger revealed a key player is set to return for Arsenal's trip to Liverpool... and the other key quotes ahead of the weekend's Premier League action.
Arsene Wenger revealed a key player is set to return for Arsenal's trip to Liverpool... and the other key quotes ahead of the weekend's Premier League action.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more