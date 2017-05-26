Everton's Dowell sends England into knockout stages
Kieran Dowell scored the only goal as England booked their place in the last 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup with a 1-0 win over hosts South Korea.
Kieran Dowell scored the only goal as England booked their place in the last 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup with a 1-0 win over hosts South Korea.
MLB Yahoo Cup Round 8 [$200 Freeroll]
43,427/1,000,000 Entries | £0 Entry
£150 Prizes | Starts
MLB $2.5K Guaranteed [$250 to 1st]
2,047/2,841 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,871 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
724/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,743 Prizes | Starts