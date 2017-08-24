Farah will be a 'new man' on the road
Having called time on his track career with victory at the Zurich Diamond League event, Mo Farah is looking forward to a fresh start as he moves onto the roads.
Having called time on his track career with victory at the Zurich Diamond League event, Mo Farah is looking forward to a fresh start as he moves onto the roads.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more