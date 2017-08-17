Favourites through to last 16 of FIFA Interactive World Cup
The pre-tournament favourites all made it through to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Interactive World Cup, after the opening day in London.
The pre-tournament favourites all made it through to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Interactive World Cup, after the opening day in London.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more