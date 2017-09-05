'Fearless' Rashford still a work in progress for England - Southgate
Gareth Southgate described Marcus Rashford's performance as fearless in England's win over Slovakia but believes the forward can still improve.
Gareth Southgate described Marcus Rashford's performance as fearless in England's win over Slovakia but believes the forward can still improve.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more