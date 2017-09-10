Fekir seals hard-fought Lyon win

There was late drama in Ligue 1 as Nabil Fekir scored the winning goal to help Lyon beat Guingamp 2-1 and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more