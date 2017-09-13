Fellaini an 'important' player for Mourinho

Jose Mourinho believes Marouane Fellaini is an important player for Manchester United and has not put a foot wrong since conceding a penalty at Everton in the Premier League last season.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more