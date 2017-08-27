Feyenoord storm to emphatic victory against Willem II
A battle of top and bottom in the Eredivisie took place on Sunday and it was a predictable outcome, as current champions Feyenoord beat 18th place side Willem II 5-0.
A battle of top and bottom in the Eredivisie took place on Sunday and it was a predictable outcome, as current champions Feyenoord beat 18th place side Willem II 5-0.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more