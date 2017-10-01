First-minute opener from Lillian Thuram's son

Guingamp's fans did not have to be late at Le Roudourou on Saturday as their only goal of the night was scored after only 59 seconds in the clash against Toulouse this saturday (1-1). Lillian Thuram's son, Marcus Thuram, is a highly promising prospect who uses this 2017/2018 season to flourish at professional level. Full of composure, he converts this excellent cross from Lucas Deaux by placing the ball between the legs of his teammate in France U-19 Alban Laffont.