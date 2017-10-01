FOOTBALL: Ligue 1: Amiens-Lille suspended after fans get injured by collapsing barrier

For the first derby between Lille and Amiens in the top flight, nobody could have imagined that it would last so short. A barrier in front of the away section buckled as fans celebrated Fode Ballo-Toure's goal, and dozens fell about one and a half metres onto the pitch. An investigation has been opened by the local prosecutor to understand who is responisble for this terrible incident that brought more than 30 people to hospital, with at least 5 suffering severely.