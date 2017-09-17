FOOTBALL: Ligue 1: Guingamp 1-0 Lille

Last minute screamer from 34-year-old Etienne Didot gives Guingamp a third win in Ligue 1 while Marcelo Bielsa still fails to find the right balance at Lille.

