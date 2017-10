The Ranieri boys are seating tonight in the podium before tomorrow's games thanks to their win against Metz 1-0 at La Beaujoire. Despite being reduced to ten men after the red card of former Spurs' Assou-Ekotto, Metz kept being faithful and were close to their objective. Indeed, if the referee would not have asked Nolan Roux to shoot a second time his penalty in the last minutes, Metz would have certainly brought home a draw.