Football: Marseille fan scores and celebrates wildly

Marseille invited Kamel Zaroual to take a ceremonial kick-off before the match against Toulouse as reward for his fundraising efforts for local disadvantaged children. Zaroual recently cycled 2,000 kilometres from his home to the city of Amiens and back to raise money for charity. Rather brilliantly, he couldn't resist the temptation of scoring at his beloved team's stadium, so he took the kick-off and then proceeded to sprint-up the pitch before burying a shot past TFC goalkeeper Alban Lafont.