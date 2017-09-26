Football: Marseille fan scores and celebrates wildly

Marseille secured a comfortable 2-0 over Toulouse on Sunday. However the first goal of the evening was actually scored by a fan. Marseille invited Kamel Zaroual to take ceremonial kick-off as a reward for his fundraising efforts for local disadvantaged children. He cycled 2,000 kilometres from his hom to the city of Amiens and back to raise money for charity. Rather brilliantly, Zaroual couldn't resist the temptation of scoring a goal at his beloved team's stadium.