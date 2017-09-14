Football: Redemption feels good after previous Juventus defeat - Rakitic
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic says it feels good to defeat Juventus after they knocked the Catalans out of last year's UEFA Champions League.
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic says it feels good to defeat Juventus after they knocked the Catalans out of last year's UEFA Champions League.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more