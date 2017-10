Lille defender Edgar Ie was left stunned as he was sent off by the referee in the dying moments of his side's 2-2 draw with Troyes in Ligue 1 despite not comitting a foul. With Lille leading 2-1, their captain Ibrahim Amadou brought down Troyes striker Adama Niane in the box only for referee Hakim Ben El Hadj to give Ie his marching orders instead. Despite protests from goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Amadou, Ie was forced to leave the field.