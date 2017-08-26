Former UFC fighter reveals how McGregor can beat Mayweather
Former UFC welterweight contender Dan Hardy says Conor McGregor has nothing to lose in his showpiece boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.
Former UFC welterweight contender Dan Hardy says Conor McGregor has nothing to lose in his showpiece boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more