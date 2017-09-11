Froome reflects on 'special' Vuelta win
Chris Froome describes his historic Vuelta a Espana win as 'special', as the Brit becomes the third man to win both the Tour de France and the Vuelta in the same year.
Chris Froome describes his historic Vuelta a Espana win as 'special', as the Brit becomes the third man to win both the Tour de France and the Vuelta in the same year.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more