The future is bright for Everton - Koeman
Ronaldo Koeman is happy with the capture of attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic and believes with the young talent brought in this summer the future is bright for Everton.
Ronaldo Koeman is happy with the capture of attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic and believes with the young talent brought in this summer the future is bright for Everton.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more