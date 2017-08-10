Garcia admits change in mentality since Masters win
Having finally triumphed in a major at the 2017 Masters, Sergio Garcia admits it's difficult to keep the same intensity and attitude in his game as he prepares for the PGA Championship.
Having finally triumphed in a major at the 2017 Masters, Sergio Garcia admits it's difficult to keep the same intensity and attitude in his game as he prepares for the PGA Championship.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more