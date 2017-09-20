Gareth Southgate supports 'excellent character' Mark Sampson
Gareth Southgate offered his support to the departing England Ladies manager Mark Sampson, describing his excellent character.
Gareth Southgate offered his support to the departing England Ladies manager Mark Sampson, describing his excellent character.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more