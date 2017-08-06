Gatlin - My win is a 'magical night' for the sport
2017 100m world champion Justin Gatlin has said his win signals a 'magical night' for athletics, before asking Usain Bolt if he is one of his biggest competitors.
2017 100m world champion Justin Gatlin has said his win signals a 'magical night' for athletics, before asking Usain Bolt if he is one of his biggest competitors.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more