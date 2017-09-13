Giroud's story not finished at Arsenal
Olivier Giroud believes his story at the Emirates is not over yet, but did admit he came close to leaving Arsenal during the summer.
Olivier Giroud believes his story at the Emirates is not over yet, but did admit he came close to leaving Arsenal during the summer.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more