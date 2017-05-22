Golden boy Kane 'one of the best' - Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino reiterated his claim that Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, after the Spurs man won back-to-back Premier League golden boots.
Mauricio Pochettino reiterated his claim that Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, after the Spurs man won back-to-back Premier League golden boots.
MLB $2.5K Guaranteed [$250 to 1st]
916/2,841 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,865 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
326/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,731 Prizes | Starts
NBA $4K Guaranteed [$400 to 1st]
222/909 Entries | £4 Entry
£2,985 Prizes | Starts