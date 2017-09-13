Golden State reveal new jersey and sponsor
The Golden State Warriors have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the upcoming NBA season.
The Golden State Warriors have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the upcoming NBA season.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more