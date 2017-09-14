Golovkin physicality the key to victory - trainer
Gennady Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez believes his fighter will be too physical in the end when he faces Canelo Alvarez
Gennady Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez believes his fighter will be too physical in the end when he faces Canelo Alvarez
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more