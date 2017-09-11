Golovkin throws first pitch at Dodgers game
Middleweight champion Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin threw out the first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Colorado Rockies
Middleweight champion Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin threw out the first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Colorado Rockies
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more