Griezmann had his best game - Simeone
Diego Simeone praises Antoine Griezmann for having his best game of the season, as Atletico Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in La Liga.
Diego Simeone praises Antoine Griezmann for having his best game of the season, as Atletico Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in La Liga.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more