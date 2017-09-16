Guardiola hails 'good guy' Aguero
Pep Guardiola hailed Sergio Aguero for letting Raheem Sterling take a penalty that he won against Watford in a 6-0 thumping, after the Argentinian had already bagged a hat-trick.
