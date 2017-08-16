Gylfi Sigurdsson - player profile
Everton have confirmed the signing of Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea City for £45m, ending a transfer saga lasting weeks. Here's our profile of the Icelandic international.
Everton have confirmed the signing of Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea City for £45m, ending a transfer saga lasting weeks. Here's our profile of the Icelandic international.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more