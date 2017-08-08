It's hard to feel sorry for Anthony Joshua, jokes Froch
Carl Froch joked that he didn't feel sorry for Anthony Joshua after he took his record attendance at Wembley with the fight against Wladimir Klitschko.
Carl Froch joked that he didn't feel sorry for Anthony Joshua after he took his record attendance at Wembley with the fight against Wladimir Klitschko.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more