The headlines don't help Liverpool - Klopp
Jurgen Klopp was adamant that he is aware of the problems with Liverpool's recent form but believes by constantly talking about the issues it creates headlines that don't help his side.
Jurgen Klopp was adamant that he is aware of the problems with Liverpool's recent form but believes by constantly talking about the issues it creates headlines that don't help his side.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more