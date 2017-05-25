Hilarious Augustin penalty attempt almost results in own-goal
France U20's Jean-Kevin Augustin hit the crossbar from a penalty in the 7th minute of their game against Vietnam, with the ball bouncing back onto the keeper nearly causing an own-goal.
