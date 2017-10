In the last minutes of the game between Nantes and Guingamp at La Beaujoire this saturday (2-1), the swedish goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson would have certainly hoped to end the game without this terrible mistake. It gives Ranieri's Nantes a win and a place on the podium before Sunday's game. Regarding the goal, the images are already everywhere, with pundits qualifying this moment as "Arcanadesque".