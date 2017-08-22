Hulk's samba skills set up Shanghai stunners
Brazilian star Hulk produced two moments of magic in the space of two minutes to provide assists for Wu Lei in Shanghai SIPG's 4-0 AFC Champions League win over Guangzhou Evergrande.
Brazilian star Hulk produced two moments of magic in the space of two minutes to provide assists for Wu Lei in Shanghai SIPG's 4-0 AFC Champions League win over Guangzhou Evergrande.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more