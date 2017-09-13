Ill Salah sent home from Liverpool training - Klopp
Mo Salah was sent home from Liverpool training on Tuesday ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash with Sevilla, citing illness.
Mo Salah was sent home from Liverpool training on Tuesday ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash with Sevilla, citing illness.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more