Injured Zlatan played his part in Europa triumph - Mourinho
Jose Mourinho revealed injured striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic found ways to influence the Europa League final from the sidelines.
Jose Mourinho's side will play Champions League football next season
Jose Mourinho revealed injured striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic found ways to influence the Europa League final from the sidelines.
MLB $4.5K Guaranteed [$450 to 1st]
21/1,023 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,369 Prizes | Starts
MLB Yahoo Cup Round 8 [$200 Freeroll]
42,993/1,000,000 Entries | £0 Entry
£150 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
6/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,743 Prizes | Starts