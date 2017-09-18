James is ready, Alaba a doubt for PSG clash - Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti will give James Rodriguez game-time against Schalke on Wednesday, but can't guarantee the return of David Alaba for next week's Champions League clash against PSG.

