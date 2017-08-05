Jardim plays down Mbappe injury
Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim expects Kylian Mbappe to quickly recover from the injury which forced the youngster to be substituted in Friday's 3-2 Ligue 1 win against Toulouse.
