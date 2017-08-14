'Jealousy' helped fuel Thomas' PGA Championship win
PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas admits he was jealous of his friend Jordan Spieth winning majors and that it helped him lift his own title
PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas admits he was jealous of his friend Jordan Spieth winning majors and that it helped him lift his own title
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more