Johnson confident after opening one-under at Quail Hollow
Dustin Johnson believes he's close enough to stay in contention after 18 holes of the PGA Championship, at an ever-more difficult Quail Hollow.
Dustin Johnson believes he's close enough to stay in contention after 18 holes of the PGA Championship, at an ever-more difficult Quail Hollow.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more