Juve need to stay humble to win - Allegri
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri says the club will need to stay humble and work hard if they are to win a seventh straight Serie A title this season.
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri says the club will need to stay humble and work hard if they are to win a seventh straight Serie A title this season.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more