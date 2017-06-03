Juventus fans at fever pitch ahead of kick-off
Juventus fans gathered in Turin were at fever pitch ahead of kick-off for the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.
Juventus fans gathered in Turin were at fever pitch ahead of kick-off for the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.
MLS $200 Saturday
139/228 Entries | £1 Entry
£151 Prizes | Starts
MLS $150 Saturday
24/34 Entries | £4 Entry
£113 Prizes | Starts
MLS $250 Saturday [Freeroll]
4,434/5,000 Entries | £0 Entry
£188 Prizes | Starts