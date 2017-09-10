Kakuta pulls Amiens away from drop zone
Amiens SC climbed six places to 12th with a 1-0 win over RC Strasbourg Alsace at the Stade de la Meinau. Former Chelsea man Gaël Kakuta (13') scored to separate the sides.
