Kane belongs on world's best list and love Spurs - Poch
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was delighted that Harry Kane has been shortlisted for the Fifpro World XI, stating that he believes the striker is one of the world's best.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was delighted that Harry Kane has been shortlisted for the Fifpro World XI, stating that he believes the striker is one of the world's best.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more