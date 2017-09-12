Kane eager for Champions League goals after ending drought
Harry Kane says that he is hoping to continue his impressive run of form in the Champions League after ending his goal drought from a cross against Everton
Harry Kane says that he is hoping to continue his impressive run of form in the Champions League after ending his goal drought from a cross against Everton
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more